2023 August 28 16:41

PIL signs MoU with SGTraDex on digital logistics innovation

PIL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SGTraDex, which is an extension to SGTraDex’s Digital Collaboration for Logistics Innovation MoU signed earlier with its partners in July 2023, according to the company's release.

The original MoU led the initiative to create a data-driven logistics ecosystem by driving the adoption of digital solutions and data connectivity through SGTraDex with key land logistics players and industry solution providers. This digital ecosystem will make avail increased data sharing and interoperability within the logistics sector that which seeks to improve visibility and traceability in cargo and asset movements, thereby enhancing overall efficiency across the supply chain.

Building upon this initiative, SGTraDex has extended its efforts by forging new partnerships with shipping lines, which include PIL.