2023 August 28 11:40

Northern Fleet Arctic ship grouping holds exercise to defend Russian State border

The Arctic expeditionary ship group of the Northern Fleet held an exercise in the Barents Sea south of the Franz Josef Land archipelago to prevent unauthorised passage of ships and vessels of foreign states in the waters covered by the sovereignty of the Russian Federation, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

During the event, the crew of the large anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov practised an episode to suppress the actions of a suspected intruder vessel, the role of which was performed by the rescue tugboat Altai, which is part of the Arctic expeditionary ship grouping of the Northern Fleet.

A situation was modelled in which a foreign vessel is heading towards the Russian border, does not respond to enquiries, and does not react to the military's demands.

Russian sailors force the mock infiltrator to stop by warning artillery fire on the course of movement.

As part of the exercise, the crews also practised the actions of the inspection teams, which were brought from the large anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov to a notional 'offending vessel'.

Another 12th campaign of the Arctic expeditionary ship grouping of the Northern Fleet on the seas of the Arctic Ocean began on 10 August. It is planned that the crews will take part in several exercises to defend Russia's island and continental territories in the Arctic, as well as to ensure the safety of maritime navigation and other maritime economic activities of Russia in the Arctic zone.