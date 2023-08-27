2023 August 27 14:18

HAL's 2025 Europe season focuses on longer cruises, immersive iceland and more overnight stays

62 overnight or late-night departures, two ships homeport out of Rotterdam, Summer Solstice in North Cape, new 28-day Legendary Voyage explores Greenland, Iceland and the Arctic Circle



Holland America Line's 2025 European season is open for booking, and travelers will be able to broaden their horizons like never before on the most diverse, destination-focused itineraries in the industry. With an increase in cruises over 10 days, more sailings to Iceland and a combined 62 overnight calls or late-night departures in leading European cities, Holland America Line is enticing travelers to become immersed in the culture, history and landscapes of the region.



New in 2025, Rotterdam, the Netherlands, returns as a homeport for Holland America Line, hosting Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam on roundtrip voyages to Northern Europe and the Baltic. The cruise line also features more itineraries to trending hot spots like the Holy Land region, Iberia and Iceland. A new 28-day "Arctic Circle Crossing" Legendary Voyage showcases the pristine backdrop of Greenland's glaciers and wildlife with five calls in the country and visits to Iceland, North Cape and Scotland.



"For Holland America Line, Europe 2025 is all about longer cruises, extended time in port and offering the most diverse range of itineraries from weeklong vacations to monthlong explorations," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. "We have 10 departure cities this season, and we are excited to be back homeporting in Rotterdam with two ships, deepening our connection to our founding city. Anyone looking to explore Europe in-depth will be able to find a Holland America Line cruise tailored to their interests, whether it's beach, history, nature, architecture, fjords, castles or cuisine."



From April to November, Oosterdam joins Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam for a full season in Europe, while Zuiderdam sails the popular 35-day "Voyage of the Vikings." The port-intensive itineraries range from seven to 42 days and are designed for destination immersion. Spanning the entire region, cruises visit the Baltic, British Isles, Canary Islands, French and Spanish rivieras, Israel, Mediterranean and Northern Europe, including Iceland, Greenland and Norway.



Highlights of Holland America Line's 2025 Europe cruising season include: 10 departure cities, including Rotterdam; 11 overnight ports; 32 late-evening departure cities (between 10 p.m. and midnight); Northern Europe; Mediterranean; Canary Islands and Transatlantic.



Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues.