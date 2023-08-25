2023 August 25 11:25

Submarine Kronstadt submerge in Baltic Fleet training zone within sea trials

Submarine Kronstadt submerged to a depth of 100 metres in the Baltic Fleet’s training zone within sea trials, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

In submerged position, the crew checked all systems of the submarine, trained deep-sea operation, and controlling the ship in different methods of surfacing.

Small anti-submarine ship Zelenodolsk and Baltic Fleet’s rescue vehicle supported the submarine’s submersion. Commander-in-Chief of the Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov was reported about the trails’ stage.

The Baltic Fleet’s training areas regularly host sea trials for new hardware to be commissioned by the Russian Navy.

Lada-Class Project 677 Submarine Kronstadt is designed for countering submarines and surface vessels of the enemy, defending naval bases, and costal and naval communication, surveillance and patrolling missions.