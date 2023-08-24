2023 August 24 16:00

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to establish a joint logistics company within the Trans-Caspian corridor

Construction of warehouse infrastructure and logistics centers in the ports of Baku and third countries, were discussed at the presidential talks

The talks between the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took place in an extended format with the participation of the official delegations of the two countries.

According to Uzbekistan President’s press center, the sides discussed issues of further enhancing Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations of strategic partnership and developing cooperation in various spheres.

The two leaders stressed the strategic importance of developing cooperation in transport and transit.

Over the past year, the volume of Uzbek cargo transported through the port of Baku has almost doubled. Uzbekistan intends to further increase cargo transport through Azerbaijan’s modern transport network.

In this context, measures to establish a joint logistics company within the Trans-Caspian corridor, as well as the construction of warehouse infrastructure and logistics centers in the ports of Baku and third countries, were discussed.

As a result, the Heads of State instructed to prepare a number of joint roadmaps and set up mechanisms for effective implementation of the agreements reached.