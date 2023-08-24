2023 August 24 12:50

Oboronlogistics' Sparta IV successfully completed yet another round voyage btween Novorossiysk and Tartus

At the end of August 2023, the ship Oboronlogistics Sparta IV successfully completed the next round-trip Novorossiysk – Tartus –Novorossiysk. Commercial cargoes were delivered to Syria, which traditionally included industrial chemicals, carbon-containing materials, base oils, and construction materials. On the return flight to Novorossiysk, a large batch of empty containers and transport equipment necessary to ensure further uninterrupted operation of the line was returned, according to Oboronlogistics.

The line meets the needs of government and commercial customers for the delivery of goods to the Syrian Arab Republic, including within the framework of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. In the conditions of Western sanctions and import substitution, there is an increase in the volume of traffic and an influx of new customers in this direction.

Some shippers send their cargoes by Defense Logistics vessels to Syria for further transportation to neighboring countries. Thus, the port of Tartus becomes a significant transit hub in the Middle East.

The cargo ship Sparta IV specializes in the delivery of general, containerized cargo, and also carries out the transportation of goods requiring special conditions, including perishable products, dangerous goods, cars, heavy construction equipment and oversized cargo.