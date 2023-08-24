2023 August 24 13:12

Port of Oakland container volume up 16.8% to 136,181 TEUs in July

The Port of Oakland’s loaded container volume climbed to its highest level since October 2022, according to the company's release.

Full TEUs (twenty-foot containers) grew 16.8% in July 2023 with the Port handling 136,181 TEUs compared to 116,629 TEUs in July 2022.

Full imports rose 12.5%, with 78,122 TEUs transiting Oakland marine terminals, versus 69,463 TEUs in July 2022. Full exports jumped by 23.1%, with 58,059 TEUs traversing Port facilities, compared to 47,166 TEUs in July 2022.

Although exports showed a sizable increase compared to the same period last year, July 2022 container volumes were abnormally low. Despite the spike in exports, July 2023 volume is lower than the 2023 monthly average year-to-date.

Empty imports increased 16.5% or 14,196 TEUs in July 2023, compared to 12,185 TEUs in July 2022, while empty exports declined 1.2%, registering 31,179 TEUs in July 2023, down from 31,542 TEUs in July 2022.



