2023 August 24 12:15

Eastern Pacific Shipping celebrates naming ceremony for its first VLGC, M/V Logan Explorer

Eastern Pacific Shipping Pte. Ltd. celebrated naming ceremony in Korea for its first VLGC, M/V Logan Explorer, according to the company's release.



Built at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.,Ltd., this 86,000 cbm gas carrier will initially be chartered to Trafigura. Logan Explorer will be running on dual fuel LPG, lowering our overall carbon footprint and supporting the industry’s energy transition.