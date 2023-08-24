2023 August 24 10:33

Chemical tanker Sergey Lvov of Project 00216М built by USC leaves for its first voyage

Image source: USC’s Telegram

Chemical tanker Sergey Lvov of Project 00216М built at ASPO production facility of USC’s Southern Center of shipbuilding and Ship Repair has left for its first voyage, according to USC’s Telegram.

The ship will be used for transportation of crude oil and oil products as well as a wide range of liquid cargoes - noxious liquid substances including those requiring heating to 60 degrees. Such ships can simultaneously carry three types of cargo.

Vessels of 00216М design have the following characteristics: length – 141 meters; width – 16.7 meters; depth – 6 meters; endurance – 15 days; speed – about 10 knots; river deadweight (with draft of 3.6 meters) — 5,350 tonnes, sea deadweight (with draft of 4.6 meters) — 7,900 tonnes; crew – 13.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, the ceremony of signing the acceptance/delivery certificate and flag-hoisting on the chemical tanker Sergey Lvov of Project 00216М was held on 4 July 2023.