2023 August 23 16:12

Livadia Shipyard laid down a barge for a communication with the Putyatin Island (Primorye)

Image source: Primorsky Territory Government

The region authorities are looking into construction of a series of barges

On 23 August 2023, Livadia Ship Repair and Shipbuilding Plant (LRSZ, Livadia Shipyard, Nakhodka, Primorsky Territory, part of the Dobroflot Group) laid down a barge of Project 272023 for passenger/cargo transportation to/from the Putyatin Island. The 31-meter cargo-and-passenger barge is designed for a year-round operation in the coastal marine area, says the press center of the regional government.

Image source: Primorsky Territory Government

“The ship is able to take on board 25 passengers and accommodate them on the deck. Besides, it can carry three vehicles, including one truck. The total capacity of the barge is 30 tonnes,” said Aleksandr Yefremov, head of Dobroflot Group, adding that the ship would be built in less than two years.

Livadia Ship Repair and Shipbuilding Plant (LRSZ, Livadia Shipyard) was established 1947. It became a part of Dobroflot Group in 2010. Dobroflot fuly restored its production facilities in 2014. The shipyard’s workshops occupy an area of ​​15 thousand square meters. It has two deep-sea berths with a total length exceeding 1,000 meters, portal cranes and a slipway for 16 slip places. With its three docks the shipyard is able to carry out a comprehensive repair of watercraft with a displacement of up to 8.5 thousand tonnes, a length of up to 130 m and a width of up to 20 m.

Livadia Shipyard regularly implements works under defence orders and repairs fishing ships – a total of over 100 orders per year. The shipyard is also engaged in designing and shipbuilding. Over its 75-year history the shipyard has built over 100 vessels.