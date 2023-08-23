2023 August 23 14:10

Freight transportation through Russia's Far East border crossings to China rose by 19.4% in 7M'2023

In January-July 2023, Russian Railways carried over 8 million tons of freight through the border crossings at Far Eastern Railways to China, 19.4% more than in the same period of 2022, according to Russian Railways.

The highest growth was registered at the border crossing Grodekovo (Russian Federation) – Suifenhe (China) – 4.8 million tonnes (+3.2%). The growth was driven mainly by coal (up 1.4 times), ore (up 1.3 times) and grain cargo (up 3.5 times).

Transportation by the new railway bridge to China (Nizhneleninskoye — Tongjiang) exceeded 1.6 million tonnes including 1.1 million tonnes of coal and over 480 thousand tonnes of ore.