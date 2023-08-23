  • Home
  • News
  • Valenciaport container traffic down 6.91% in July 2023
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 August 23 12:43

    Valenciaport container traffic down 6.91% in July 2023

    The Statistical Bulletin of the Port Authority of Valencia (APV) shows a drop of 6.91% in the number of containers managed by Valenciaport and a fall of 9.15% in terms of tonnage, according to the company's release.

    The incipient balance is also reflected in the entry of unloading containers (imports), which once again show positive data, growing by 3.95% this month (compared to the same month in 2022).

    Train transport also continues on an upward trend and in the first seven months of the year a total of 153,581 TEUs entered and left the Valencian docks by rail: 2,066,098 tonnes were moved, 18.46% more than in the same month of 2022.

    It is confirmed that 2023 is a good year for cruise tourism, which this month is once again growing in the Port of Valencia and has added 372,905 passengers so far this year. This month alone, 100,660 cruise passengers have disembarked at the Valencian docks, a figure which barely represents a tenth of the volume of passenger transits recorded by the Manises airport.

    Ro-Ro traffic (short sea shipping services for roll-on/roll-off cargo) grew by 14.25% at Valenciaport docks in July, reaching 61,723 units.

    Traffics with the Far East area grow again: the number of containers handled from January to July has increased by 2.97% reaching 455,473 TEU’s. China remains the main trading partner, followed by the USA, while for the second consecutive month the country that most increased its trade relations with the Valencian docks is Vietnam (+28.32% containers).

    The decline is slowing down. The trend of contraction in Valenciaport’s freight traffic is moderating and the latest movements recorded at its docks are beginning to show signs of stabilisation. This can be seen in the July analysis of the Statistical Bulletin of the Port Authority of Valencia (APV), which shows a 6.91% drop in the number of containers handled and a 9.15% drop in the volume of tonnes, in line with what is happening in other large European ports.

    On analysing the accumulated, the evolution of traffic in the first seven months of the year shows a drop of 8.14% in the volume of tonnes handled from the Valencian port and 10.41% in the number of TEU’s (standard 20-foot containers). Therefore, an incipient balance in traffic is beginning to be observed, which has been maintained for the second consecutive month.

    The figures published in the statistics of the Port Authority of Valencia are in line with those recorded by the major European ports, a reflection of the international situation and the contraction of trade, weighed down by inflation and the rise in the price of money in Europe and the USA. However, as a positive differentiating factor for the Valencian port, an increase in unloading or import containers can be observed, which indicates a reactivation of productive activity in the hinterland of Valenciaport.

    In the case of Valencia, there are also more positive figures, and despite the slowdown in activity in terms of goods, rail transport continues to rise and during the first seven months of this year a total of 153,581 TEUs (+20.63%) entered and left the Valencian docks by rail: 2,066,098 tonnes were moved, an 18.46% increase. In this sense, the measures promoted by Valenciaport to encourage rail transport within the framework of the APV’s Decarbonisation Plan are giving good results and in the annual accumulated figure this type of transport already represents 8.12% of the total (in 2022 the figure was 6.41%).

    In line with the growth figures for rail transport, the performance of cruise tourism continues to rise. This month the number of cruise passengers grew again in the Port of Valencia and added 100,660 passengers (+15%), a total that barely represents a tenth of the volume of passenger transits recorded by Manises airport in July. The number of total passengers (cruises and regular lines) has also grown by 20.08% so far in 2023, which means a total of 372,905 cruise passengers and 426,390 people who have travelled on regular lines with the Balearic Islands and Algeria.

    For its part, ro-ro traffic (short sea ro-ro services) grew at Valenciaport’s docks in July by 14.25% (compared to the same month in 2022) to reach 61,723 units. Following a constant upward trend, this type of traffic now totals 7,963,230 tonnes transported in 2023, 2.19% more than in the same period of 2022.

    This positive trend is also maintained in the vehicles and transport elements sector, specifically the section of automobiles and their parts, which has grown in this period by 16.32% to reach 1,237,545.

    China is Valenciaport’s main trading partner with 318,399 containers, closely followed by the United States with 209,270; although the countries that have grown most in their traffic with Valenciaport have been Vietnam (+28.32), Egypt (+27.63%), India (15.95%) and Brazil (+14.65%).

    Focusing on traffic by country in terms of tonnage, Italy continues to be Valenciaport’s main trading partner with 3,952,299 tonnes handled this year, followed by China, with 3,704,846, and the USA with 3,266,246. Nigeria achieved a growth of 37.22%, Egypt again grew for another month along with India by 25.64% and 22.63%, respectively.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Valencia  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 August 23

12:43 Valenciaport container traffic down 6.91% in July 2023
12:42 Russia’s Federal Property Management Agency terminates authorities of Aleksey Rakhmanov as General Director of USC
11:57 NYK’s safety management system for its offshore wind crew transfer vessel certified by ISO
11:34 Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard launched bilge water removing ship Koporye ordered by Rosmorport
11:13 Gate terminal starts construction of 4th LNG tank at the port of Rotterdam
10:37 Suez Canal ship traffic reported normal after tanker collision
10:09 Nordic Engineering invites to Strategic Session “Legislative Novels and Formation of Ship Repair in the Russian Federation” at NEVA 2023
09:55 Port of Stavanger selects BluEco Shore Power System to install innovative shore power and charging systems
09:22 Russia’s trade with the APEC countries grew by 10.2% in HI’23 – Vladimir Putin

2023 August 22

18:07 S. Korean shipbuilders' new orders up 11.9 percent in H1
18:00 Russia’s Federal Property Management Agency sold a small package of Novoship shares
17:38 Oboronlogistics took part in Army-2023 Forum
17:35 Holland Shipyards Group to convert container ship from diesel to hydrogen for FutureProofShipping
17:15 Dalian Shipbuilding holds a keel-laying ceremony for the second dynamic positioning shuttle tanker built for Shanghai North Sea Shipping
16:45 Hudong Zhonghua holds a naming ceremony for LNG carrier built for “K” Line
16:16 Olya SEZ residents’ investments in Phase I of the project reached RUB 500 million
15:21 OSM Thome and Pherousa Green Shipping collaborate on major Ultramax project
15:05 China builds its largest unmanned boat classed by CCS
14:40 Maritime Partners managed fund acquires Jones Act business from AMSC
14:24 Dalian Shipbuilding to build four LNG carriers for Sea Jade
14:07 RF Government nominates Andrey Kostin as candidate for USC Board of Directors
13:13 Finnlines’ new vessel debuts in September
12:36 DP World announces 1H 2023 results
12:35 Throughput of Turkish ports in 7M’23 totaled 304.8 million tonnes, down 4.6% YoY
12:13 Port Houston container volumes up 5% to 344,163 TEUs in July 2023
11:42 Guangzhou Port Group сompletes another terminal project
11:20 Russia’s exports of fish products to China in HI’23 rose by 26.5% YoY — VARPE
10:45 First methanol-fuelled X-Press feeders boxship launched
10:24 ZIM announces a structuring of its Oceania trade services
10:11 Ship detachment of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet makes business call at Chinese port Qingdao
09:39 VARPE supports 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference

2023 August 21

18:13 Rossenets Port Terminal to be handed over to national authorities of Bulgaria
18:07 Indian Government to set up Bureau Of Port Security soon
17:36 Research vessel Akademik Nikolay Strakhov left for its first expedition after modernization
17:20 HD KSOE nets $215mln order to build LPG carrier pair
16:57 Petredec welcomes VLGC Hyperion into the fleet
16:25 Avance Gas orders two more dual-fuel LPG/ammonia carriers at CIMC SOE
15:45 Shandong Port Group targets expansion and growth
15:24 Historic drought slow Panama Canal shipping
14:58 Morwenna to speak about technical management of Russia’s largest tugboats at NEVA exhibition
14:45 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding begins demonstration testing to support the market launch of the MAmmoSS ammonia handling system for ships
14:25 Victoria International Container Terminal expands ASC fleet
14:02 Strategic Session “Russian ports: a new impulse for port service development” to be held at NEVA 2023 on September 19
13:55 Astomos chooses Maersk Tankers as voyage manager for five VLGC
13:24 TotalEnergies bunkers VLCC with LNG at Rotterdam
12:43 APMT Pipavav sets new benchmark, handles over 200 PMPH on a vessel
12:09 CMA CGM adds Jeddah Islamic Port to its TLX Shipping Service
11:39 Sakhalin Passenger Fleet JSC takes delivery of Aleksandr Deyev ferry, Project CNF11CPD
11:35 Cargill, BAR Technologies, Mitsubishi and Yara Marine test new technology that will bring wind propulsion to commercial shipping for the first time
10:41 SCZONE announces the success of 1st green bunkering operation in East Port Said port
10:15 NYK takes stake in vehicle terminal business in Indonesia
09:43 Visitors of ARMY 2023 IMTF examined Russian Navy exposition
09:41 TotalEnergies and INPEX sign an agreement to acquire 100% interest in the AC-RL7 permit in Australia
09:25 M/V Severny Proekt leaves for this year’s second subsidized voyage by the Northern Sea Route

2023 August 20

16:14 Prolong drought caused traffic jam in the Panama Canal
15:28 PPA's monthly throughput drops 5% in July to 59.7 MT
14:17 Multi-million-pound new road de-icing salt storage facility completed
12:04 TGS and ROGII Inc. announce strategic partnership
11:59 Lerwick Port Authority supports Ghost Fishing UK first clean-up project off Shetland
10:47 PGS and inApril enter strategic collaboration