  • 2023 August 23 11:57

    NYK’s safety management system for its offshore wind crew transfer vessel certified by ISO

    On August 17, NYK received ISO9001:20151 certification, the international standard for quality management systems,2 from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) for NYK’s activities to promote the safe operation of its crew transfer vessel, or CTV,3 for use in the offshore wind industry, according to the company's release.

    In addition to the safety management system set up by the ship-management company, NYK will implement NAV90004 activities that promote safe navigation based on NYK’s own safety standard, NAV9000, which has been certified by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), to achieve an even higher level of quality control and safer navigation.

    NYK regularly conducts NAV9000 activities on NYK Group–operated vessels (including chartered vessels) and their ship-management companies to confirm that high quality is maintained and appropriate operational management is in place. The NAV9000 activities had already obtained the same certification in 2006, but an application for additional certification was submitted to include domestic vessels, including the CTV, in the scope of the application.

ClassNK, NYK  


