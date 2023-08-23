2023 August 23 09:55

Port of Stavanger selects BluEco Shore Power System to install innovative shore power and charging systems

Blueday Technology, the leading provider of shore power and charging systems for the marine industry, has been selected by the Port of Stavanger with a turnkey contract including its product line BluEco Shore Power system to be installed at their terminal in Risavika (Norway), according to the company's release. Blueday Technology’s innovative shore power and charging systems play a vital role in helping ports and shipping lines reduce their environmental impact and achieve climate targets.

The Port of Stavanger has approx. 50,000 port calls every year, more than 5,500 metres of quay, 680,000 m2 of land area with some buildings and is visited by close to 500,000 cruise passengers.

The terminal at Risavika will after the installation serve additional ships with clean energy to reduce the environmental impact and achieve climate targets.



The shore-to-ship power solutions enable vessels moored in the port to use all the electricity needed for operating their onboard systems, including ventilation and cooling, from the local grid network. The use of shore-side power allows ships to shut off their diesel engines while moored in port. This results in reductions in greenhouse gas and noise emissions as well as vibrations, improving environmental conditions for people in and around the port.

Blueday Technology is responsible for the complete design, engineering, supply, installation, and commissioning of the project. The operating center in Stavanger, will execute this contract, scheduled to be completed during the second half of 2024.