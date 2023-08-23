2023 August 23 09:22

Russia’s trade with the APEC countries grew by 10.2% in HI’23 – Vladimir Putin

To expand international trade it is important to develop logistics corridors

In the first half of 2023, Russia’s trade with the APEC countries grew by 10.2 percent. Trade with the EAEU countries went up 14.3 percent over the same period. To expand international trade it is important to develop logistics corridors, primarily, via the Azov and Black seas, and in the eastern and southern directions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects on August 22. The transcript of the meeting is published on the website of the Kremlin.

When speaking about the logistics routes, the President emphasized that over the past year alone, export cargo traffic along these routes has dramatically increased, and all forecasts indicate that it will continue to increase. “It is important that the throughput capacity of infrastructure increases ahead of schedule,” said the President.

“Again, it is important to constantly keep an eye on the situation with logistics and move quickly to resolve any problems arising in this area. Here is a recent example: early this year, the number of import containers waiting to be unloaded in our Far Eastern ports has soared. However, the joint effort of the Government and Russian Railways helped increase the shipment of containers to the European part of Russia, which considerably simplified and expedited the delivery of goods; this helped resolve the problem,” explained the President.

According to Vladimir Putin, more and more of our foreign trade transactions are being made in rubles and friendly currencies or currencies of friendly countries. Thus, in eighteen months, the share of ruble in Russian export payments more than tripled – from 12 to 42 percent. Together with currencies of friendly countries, the share reaches 70 percent.