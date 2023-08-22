2023 August 22 18:00

Russia’s Federal Property Management Agency sold a small package of Novoship shares

A private individual acquired the shares for RUB 3.28 million

Russia’s Federal Property Management Agency (Rosimushchestvo) has sold a small package of shares of Sovcomflot’s subsidiary Novorossiysk Shipping Company (Novoship PJSC). 4,500 ordinary registered shares and 35,500 preferred shares (0.0127% of the company’s authorised capital) were purchased by the sole bidder for RUB 3.28 million while the initial price was set at RUB 4.1 million. The auction results have been published on the platform for the sale of state and municipal property GIS Torgi.

The winner of the auction was a private individual.

Novorossiysk Shipping Company (Novoship PJSC, a subsidiary of Sovcomflot) is Russia’s largest shipping company on the Black Sea. The company’s fleet consists of Aframax and Suezmax crude oil carriers, Handysize, LR II and MR product carriers and Panamax dry bulk carriers. Authorised capital of Novoship is RUB 315.63 million. The Nominal value of the company’s shares is 1 rouble.

In 2022, the revenues of Novorossiysk Shipping Company grew by 19%, year-on-year, to RUB 897.5 million, the company’s net profit fell by 40% to RUB 174.9 million, net assets as of December 31 made RUB 1.48 billion.