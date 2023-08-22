2023 August 22 17:38

Oboronlogistics took part in Army-2023 Forum

On August 20, 2023, the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2023 finished its work at the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, in 7 days of the forum:

about 1.5 thousand domestic and foreign enterprises and organizations presented over 28 thousand samples of military and dual-use products;

83 foreign delegations took part (which exceeded last year's figure);

more than 1 million people visited.

The stand of Oboronlogistics was located in Pavilion D, where expositions of the Military Construction Complex, military education, the Zvezda TV channel, as well as stands of the military departments of India, Iran and China were deployed.

The geography of the company's presence, the structure and key logistics opportunities in the field of military-technical cooperation and commercial cargo transportation, as well as models of ships from its own fleet were presented at the stand of Oboronlogistics.

All the days of the forum, the specialists of Oboronlogistics met the guests, answered their questions, discussed the possibilities of cooperation and joint activities on existing and new projects, held meetings and negotiations with potential clients and partners.

First of all, Russian and foreign shippers were interested in transportation to India, Iran, China, and Latin American countries. A special place was occupied by the topic of the company's opportunities in the Caspian Sea and the new North–South transport corridor.

Another category of visitors to the stand were representatives of manufacturers of spare parts and equipment for the fleet, paint and composite materials, security and communication devices from Russia and friendly countries.

All meetings, without exception, were useful and productive. Following the results of the forum, the specialists of Oboronlogistics will work out the possibilities of new promising and in-demand directions and routes, as well as replenish the database of useful contacts of suppliers of ship equipment as part of the import substitution course.