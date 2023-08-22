2023 August 22 16:16

Olya SEZ residents’ investments in Phase I of the project reached RUB 500 million

Phase I foresees the construction of a container terminal at Berth No8 and a terminal for grain and vegetable oil at Berth No9

Total investments of the residents into the construction of special economic zone Olya (Olay SEZ) reached about RUB 500 million, Interfax cites Ilya Volynsky, Minister of Industry, Trade and Energy of the Astrakhan Region.

The SEZ residents are PLC Caspiy, LLC and AgroTerminal Caspiy LLC.

Underway is Phase I of the project on creation of a special economic zone of port type with a capacity of over 3 million tonnes per year which foresees the construction of a container terminal at Berth No8 and a terminal for grain and vegetable oil at Berth No9. The completion of Phase I is scheduled for 2024.

Olya SEZ Phase II foresees the construction of new cargo handling area in Zaburunny with 18 berths.

Port-type SEZ in the Limansky District of the Astrakhan Region near Olya seaport was established on In November 2020, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin as part of comprehensive activities on development of cargo transportation by the International Transport Corridor “North-South”. The SEZ and the modern port will be the key point of the corridor’s Russian part. The anchor resident of the SEZ is PLC Caspiy LLC with its project on construction of a modern port with a container terminal. Total investments in to the project are estimated at over RUB 27 billion. The port’s annual throughput is to make about 8 million tonnes by 2031.

Special industrial and economic zone, Lotos SEZ was established in the Narimanovsky District of the Astrakhan Region (40 km from Astrakhan) almost a decade ago. It covers an area of 996 hectares. The SEZ is aimed at development of local production facilities in shipbuilding, oil and gas equipment, high technologies.

In November 2020, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on establishment of a port-type SEZ and a Caspian cluster in the Astrakhan Region. Lotos SEZ was integrated into a cluster with a SEZ established in the area of Olya port in pursuance of the presidential order on development of the International Transport Corridor “Sever-Yug” (“North-South”).

The anchor resident of the Port SEZ, PLC Caspiy LLC registered in 2019 and owned by Igor Rudetsky, is the main investors of the project. Total investments into the project are expected to exceed RUB 27 billion.

99% of PLC Caspiy is held by AgroTerminal Caspiy, 1% by Georgy Savchenko, ex-Director General of the company.

Seaport Olya is located 100 km south off Astrakhan city on the 67-th km of the Volga-Caspian canal. It is Russia’s largest commercial port on the Caspian Sea.