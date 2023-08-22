  • Home
  • 2023 August 22 15:21

    OSM Thome and Pherousa Green Shipping collaborate on major Ultramax project

    Norwegian companies OSM Thome and Pherousa Green Shipping AS have entered into a Letter of Intent outlining their collaboration on a series of 63000 dead weight (dwt) Ultramax vessels to be ordered by PGS, according to Pherousa's release.

    The collaboration involves Phases I, II, and III, encompassing Drawing Approval, Project Development, and Site Supervision for six 63000 dwt Ultramax bulk carriers. Furthermore, OSM Thome will manage the crew and technical management of the constructed vessels.

    Pherousa Green Shipping AS, headquartered in Oslo and established in 2023, is in the process of initiating an order for up to six modern, zero-emission Ultramax dry bulk carriers. These vessels are designed by Deltamarin in Finland. The initial ship design is derived from an existing Deltamarin Ultramax model, but it has been modified to include the ammonia cracking technology developed by Pherousa Green Technologies AS (PGT). This technology employs ammonia as a hydrogen carrier, facilitating true zero-emission propulsion.

    OSM Thome boasts expertise in supervising the design and construction of various vessel types, including Anchor Handling Tug and Supply (AHTS) vessels, Shuttle Tankers, Dry Bulk vessels, MR Tankers, PSVs, Jack Up Rigs, Storage Platforms, Car Carriers, RORO and RO-Pax Carriers, Accommodation Barges and Vessels, Offshore decommissioning projects, Battery Operated Vessels (BOBs) and Battery-Operated Ferries (Norwegian Sector), Fully Autonomous Vessels (Ammonia Propulsion), Expedition Vessels, and Cruise Liners.

    The initial fleet of six Ultramax dry bulk carriers has a specific focus on serving the global copper industry. Given copper's pivotal role in worldwide decarbonization efforts, the copper industry has set ambitious emission reduction targets, encompassing Scope 3 emissions which involve transportation to end users.

