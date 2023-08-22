2023 August 22 12:35

Throughput of Turkish ports in 7M’23 totaled 304.8 million tonnes, down 4.6% YoY

43.9 million tonnes

In January-July 2022, throughput of Turkish ports totaled 304.8 million tonnes, down 4.6% YoY, according to the General Directorate of Maritime Affairs of the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

In July, Turkish ports handled 43.9 million tonnes, down 4.9%, year-on-year.

The highest throughput in July 2023 was registered in the port of Kocaeli (6.92 million tonnes), Aliaga (6.55 million tonnes), Iskenderun (5.77 million tonnes), Tekirdag (4.22 million tonnes), Ceyhan (3.94 million tonnes) and Mersin (3.73 million tonnes). Turkey’s 10 largest ports handled 36.8 million tonnes which accounts for 83.9%.

Key export cargoes of Turkey are artificial cement (968 thousand tonnes), other types of cement (462.7 thousand tonnes), aluminium ore (bauxites) and concentrates (423.9 thousand tonnes), diesel fuel (353.8 thousand tonnes), feldspar (347 thousand tonnes).

Major directions of Turkish exports were USA (1.1 million tonnes), Italy (967 thousand tonnes), Izrael (790 thousand tonnes), Greece (794 thousand tonnes) and Spain (731 thousand tonnes).

Key import cargoes of Turkey are crude oil (2.7 million tonnes), coal (1.9 million tonnes), metal scrap (1.74 million tonnes), diesel fuel (1.63 million tonnes), coke (1.17 million tonnes). Russia was the key supplier of coke, coal, oil and diesel fuel. Russia supplied a total of 8.68 million tonnes of cargo to Turkey. It is followed by USA (1.46 million tonnes) and Egypt (1.08 million tonnes).