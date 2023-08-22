2023 August 22 11:42

Guangzhou Port Group сompletes another terminal project

On July 28th, from the construction site of the Foshan Gaohe Port Terminal Project came the news that the terminal passed the handover acceptance officially after intense and orderly construction, and the project construction made critical progress, laying a solid foundation for comprehensively promoting the completion and operation of the project, according to the company's release.

The Gaohe Port Terminal Project is located at the easternmost end of Gaoming District, Foshan, the intersection of Xijiang River and Gaoming River, radiating the upstream and downstream areas of the Pearl River - Xijiang River Economic Belt. With its waterway directly reaching shipping hubs such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and other domestic coastal ports, it is an important transportation hub and container feeding port in the Pearl River Delta, and an important support for urban construction, near-port industry and economic development of Foshan.

It is reported that the Gaohe Port Terminal Project is a key construction project in Guangdong, and its first phase covers an area of 120,000 square meters, with a total investment of over RMB 600 million, and its completion acceptance is planned to be completed by September 2023. Four 2,000 DWT berths and corresponding container yards will be constructed, which will be equipped with multi-purpose gantry cranes, track cranes, stackers and clean energy equipment and machinery.

After the project is completed, it can achieve an annual container throughput of 520,000 TEUs. Thans to its favorable location and resource advantages, Gaohe Port Terminal will build an intelligent, green and efficient comprehensive public terminal in the Zhuxi Region, meeting the green and low-carbon transportation needs of the Zhuxi Region, constructing the inland hub port of the Xijiang Golden Waterway, and promoting high-quality regional economic development.