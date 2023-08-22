2023 August 22 11:20

Russia’s exports of fish products to China in HI’23 rose by 26.5% YoY — VARPE

In the first half of 2023, exports of Russian fish products to China totaled 616.3 thousand tonnes. The scope of supplies has completely recovered after the Chinese lockdown and exceeded the result of the pre-pandemic 2019 by 4.3% while the result of the same period in 2022 was exceeded by 26.5%, according to the statement of the Russian Association of Fishery Enterprises, Entrepreneurs and Exporters (VARPE) on its Telegram page.

According to VARPE President German Zverev, the value of Russia’s exports of fish products to China rose by 35.8% from 2019, to $1.51, or by 25.7% versus 2022.