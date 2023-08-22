2023 August 22 10:11

Ship detachment of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet makes business call at Chinese port Qingdao

A Ship detachment of the Pacific Fleet makes business call at port Qingdao of People’s Republic of China, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The Russian ship detachment makes first business call to China since the lifting of restrictions in place between Russia and China during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ship detachment makes business call at Chinese port Qingdao after third joint Russian-Chinese patrolling of Pacific Ocean waters.

The Russian sailors were first met by Ivan Zhelokhovtsev, Russia's Charge d'Affaires in China.

After the ships moored at the pier, Commander of the Primorsky Flotilla of the Pacific Fleet Rear Admiral Valery Kazakov met with the Commander of the People’s Republic of China Northern Unified Command Navy Vice Admiral Wang Dajun.

Pacific Fleet’s ship detachment will stay in Qingdao until 24 August. As part of the business call, joint cultural and sporting events will be held with the participation of servicemen from both countries. As part of the cultural programme, Russian servicemen are scheduled to tour Qingdao's sights.