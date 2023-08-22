2023 August 22 09:39

VARPE supports 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference

The event will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 26 September 2022, the zero day of Seafood Expo

The Russian Association of Fishery Enterprises, Entrepreneurs and Exporters (VARPE) supports the 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference which is to be held in Saint-Petersburg on 26 September 2022, the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA).

VARPE President German Zverev emphasized the significance of the issues to be covered by the conference: “In Russia, they mainly repair small-tonnage fishing seiners, but in the segments of medium and large-tonnage, as well as transport vessels, less than half of shipping companies use the services of domestic shipyards. VARPE consistently supports the development of ship repair potential in the country. We consider this one of the most important tasks for its development. Amid the problems with the repair of fishing vessels in the EU and the growing cost of services at Asian shipyards, the urgency of this issue has increased manifold.”

The head of VARPE reminded about the introduction of zero VAT for repair companies dealing with sea-going vessels, inland navigation vessels, river/sea class vessels and fishing vessels as one of the effective measures to support the sector. “We have consistently backed the introduction of this measure. Setting of zero VAT will help increase the competitiveness of Russian shipyards: they will be able to use the saved funds for technological development, the construction of new facilities, and enhancement of the service quality,” said German Zverev adding that careful drafting of the zero VAT regulations is therefore of the utmost importance.

Besides, German Zverev believes that it is important to strengthen the technological independence of the country in order to strengthen the ship repair potential.

“When it comes to certain categories of equipment and spare parts, we are dependent on foreign suppliers. However, domestic companies have great potential for development and necessary competencies, which, in combination with essential state support, will give a multiplier effect. We have already got examples of boosting the efficiency of fishing due to the transition to domestic equipment. A single database of domestic suppliers is available on the website of VARPE.

Non-profit organization “All-Russia Association of Fishery Enterprises, Entrepreneurs and Exporters” (VARPE) was established in 1994. Today, VAPRE is among the top five fishery associations worldwide and the leading one in the Russian Federation. Its share in the annual national catch of aquatic biological resources exceeds 90%. The Association comprises over 70 major federal and regional industry associations representing the entire country from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka and from Murmansk to Astrakhan. VARPE numbers 495 organizations of the fishery industry which joined it directly or via membership of industry associations.

The organizer of the Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference is Russia’s leading industry-focused media group PortNews.

The draft programme and an application form for participation in the 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference is available here.

The 1st Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference was successfully held by PortNews Media Group in Saint-Petersburg in September 2022 with over 1,200 participants including PortNews TV audience.