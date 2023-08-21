2023 August 21 18:13

Rossenets Port Terminal to be handed over to national authorities of Bulgaria

Negotiations between Port Infrastructure and LUKOIL Neftohim Burgas on transfer of operational control of Rossenets Port Terminal to the national authorities of Bulgaria have begun, according to the press center of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Bulgaria.

Under the Decree of the Council of Ministers of Bulgaria dated 11 August 2023 (№549), the concession agreement was cancelled from August 15. A commission has been appointed to accept the concession facility within 30-day period.

Maritime Administration earlier ordered to exclude LUKOIL Neftohim Burgas from the Register of port operators. State company Port Infrastructure has been entered into the Register as a company in charge of port services.

Rosenets Port terminal is located on the southern coast of Burgas Bay in a small harbour, formed by the Chukalyata and Kamenarski bair capes. The terminal is designed for receipt, storage and shipping of petrochemical feedstock and commercial products. An agreement on concession of a part of Rossenets Port Terminal for public transport of national importance was signed on 12 May 2011.

LUKOIL Neftohim Burgas is an oil refining enterprise located in South-Eastern Europe on the Balkan peninsula (15 km from Burgas). It is a subsidiary of Lukoil. The refinery operations include receipt, storage and processing of different crudes, delivered by tankers to Rosenets Port terminal. The oil is transferred by pipeline to the LUKOIL Neftohim Burgas main production site.