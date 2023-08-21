2023 August 21 17:36

Research vessel Akademik Nikolay Strakhov left for its first expedition after modernization

Image source: RF Ministry of Science and Higher Education

On 15 August 2023, research vessel Akademik Nikolay Strakhov left the port of Kaliningrad for its 55th voyage. The scientific expedition will last for 45 vessel-days with the port of Murmansk to become its end point, says press center of RF Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

It is the first voyage of R/V Akademik Nikolay Strakhov after the modernization which included installation of 44 units of modern scientific equipment which allows for measuring the current state of the air, ocean surface/water/bottom, taking of water and soil samples at the depth of over 6,000 meters. The laboratory equipment lets carry out primary and in-depth analysis of soil and sea water samples. The new onboard scientific equipment makes it possible to carry out complex in-depth studies in the field of marine biology, geology, hydroacoustics, geochemistry, hydrochemistry and biochemistry, oceanology and ocean ecology. The modernization also included the repair and upgrading of ship equipment as well as works to improve the living conditions of the ship's crew.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, the project on repair and modernization of the research vessel’s scientific and ship equipment was developed by Moscow-based Nordic Engineering JSC in 2021 under the order of Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IO RAS). The modernization began in 2022. The modernization is supposed to extend the ship operation for the coming 10-15 yars.

R/V Akademik Nikolay Strakhov was built in 1985. The ship particulars: class notation — КМ ✪ L1(1) AUT2 Special Purpose Ship; length — 75.5 m; width — 14.7 m; depth — 7.3 m; draft — 4.5 m; displacement — 2,685 t; speed — 14.8 knots; crew/passengers — 32 / 42.

