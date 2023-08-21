2023 August 21 14:58

Morwenna to speak about technical management of Russia’s largest tugboats at NEVA exhibition

The shipping company specialists will share their experience at F5 004 section of the exhibition

Russian shipping company Morwenna (Morwenna Shipping Company) will take part in the 17th International Exhibition and Conference Neva 2023 which will be held on 18-21 September in Saint-Petersburg. Morwenna press center says that specialists of the shipping company will speak about the technical management of two tugboats.

Those are the most powerful ships of this type of foreign origin operating in Russia.

Morwenna representatives will answer questions about the company’s activities and discuss the future projects.

Morwenna Shipping Company operates its own fleet of ATB units and support vessels as well as provides technical management services for customers’ fleet. The company’s focus is on cargo fleet and transportation of oversize/overweight cargo by water as well as on a full range of related services. The company earlier announced the expansion of its NSR fleet with two barges.