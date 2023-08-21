2023 August 21 14:02

Strategic Session “Russian ports: a new impulse for port service development” to be held at NEVA 2023 on September 19

Organizers – PortNews Media Group and NEVA International

Strategic Session “Russian ports: a new impulse for port service development” will be held in the framework of NEVA 2023 exhibition in Saint-Petersburg. The event begins at 11 a.m. (Moscow time) on 19 September 2023. The discussion is organized by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews and NEVA International (organizer of NEVA exhibition).

Amid the influence of geopolitical and economic factors, the structure and direction of cargo flows have changed. Despite the negative outlook, there has not been a catastrophic plunge in the throughput of Russian seaports, while the projects on construction of new port infrastructure are attractive for investors again, especially in the Russian part of the Arctic. With the development of seaports, the demand for the services of the port fleet and icebreakers is growing. Will domestic shipyards be able to meet the demand for new tugs, bunkering vessels and pilot boats? Will stevedoring companies maintain their positive dynamics in the coming years? Will the construction deadlines be postponed for new sea terminals? Special attention in the discussion will be paid to digitalization and innovative development of shipping.

Among the confirmed participant of the strategic session are Denis Ilatovsky, BoD Chairman, Association of Commercial Sea Ports (ASOP); Svetlana Kolodyazhnaya-Sheremeteva, Deputy to the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Crimea to the President of the Russian Federation; Andrey Boldorev, Head of the Department for Investments and Strategic Development, FSUE Rosmorport; Yuliya Ruksha, General Director, Teplokhod LLC; Dmitry Viktorov, Director of SIA Akonit.

Representative of USC, Rosatom, Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, port fleet operators and others are also invited to participate.

Moderator: Nadezhda Malysheva, Development Director of PortNews Media Group (mn@portnews.ru).