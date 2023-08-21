2023 August 21 13:55

Astomos chooses Maersk Tankers as voyage manager for five VLGC

Astomos Energy, the biggest liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distributor and trader in Japan, has chosen Maersk Tankers as voyage manager for, initially, five Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), according to the company's release.



The Maersk Tankers service, which will help Astomos Energy achieve greater economic and environmental efficiency includes day-to-day vessel operations, fuel optimisation and claims handling. It covers full post-fixture support from the time the vessel is fixed for a voyage, through its successful execution, to the closure of the voyage books.



Maersk Tankers launched voyage management as a standalone service in April 2023 and will handle 12 gas carriers for two owners after this deal. The company is looking to sign further partnerships with shipowners.