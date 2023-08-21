2023 August 21 13:24

TotalEnergies bunkers VLCC with LNG at Rotterdam

French energy producer TotalEnergies has bunkered one of its VLCCs with LNG at Rotterdam, according to Ship & Bunker.

The firm recently delivered 2,900 mt of LNG bunkers to its chartered VLCC the Antonis Angelicoussis at Rotterdam, Louise Tricoire, vice president of Total Energies Marine Fuels, said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The company used its delivery vessel the Gas Agility for the operation.

"Our experienced Geneva-based LNG bunker trading desk is strengthened by Gas Agility's presence at the ARA hub and her sister ship Gas Vitality's presence at Marseille covering the Mediterranean hub," Tricoire said.

LNG for now remains the dominant alternative bunker fuel, with several hundred ships now using it as fuel. The main challenge facing the LNG bunker industry now is the scaling-up of greener bio- and synthetic LNG production to meet the needs of shipowners seeking to cut the GHG emissions of their gas-powered tonnage.