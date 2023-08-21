2023 August 21 09:41

TotalEnergies and INPEX sign an agreement to acquire 100% interest in the AC-RL7 permit in Australia

TotalEnergies and INPEX have signed an agreement with PTTEP in order to acquire the 100% interest held by PTTEP in the AC-RL7 permit in Australia. Under the terms of the agreement, which is subject to approval by the relevant authorities, TotalEnergies will acquire a 26% interest in the permit in line with its equity in Ichthys LNG, while INPEX will acquire the remaining 74% and assume operatorship.

The permit covers an area of 418 sq.km in the Timor Sea, approximately 250 kilometers northeast of the Ichthys offshore facilities. This permit includes the Cash and Maple gas and condensate fields, discovered in 2002 and 1989 respectively, and subsequently appraised by several wells. The development of these fields is expected to contribute to the long-term supply of the Ichthys LNG natural gas liquefaction plant, in which TotalEnergies is a 26% partner while INPEX and other Asian minority shareholders hold the remaining 74%.



TotalEnergies is the world’s third largest LNG player with a market share of around 12% and a global portfolio of about 50 Mt/y thanks to its interests in liquefaction plants in all geographies. The company benefits from an integrated position across the LNG value chain, including production, transportation, access to more than 20 Mt/y of regasification capacity in Europe, trading, and LNG bunkering.