2023 August 21 09:43

Visitors of ARMY 2023 IMTF examined Russian Navy exposition

Visitors of the Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum at the Patriot Exhibition and Convention Centre examined the Navy exhibition prepared by students of general and higher naval educational institutions, as well as employees and officers of the Naval Military Training and Research Centre N.G. Kuznetsov Naval Academy, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

One of the first to see the Navy exhibition was the Minister of Defence of Russia General of the Army Sergei Shoigu. Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, told the head of the military department about the advanced achievements in the development of the Russian Navy.

The central object of the exposition was a ship or vessel control panel with built-in speakers, devices controlling movement parameters and navigation. The peculiarity of the presented exhibit is a new concept of layout, when most of the devices are moved outside the console to a special server room. The presented control system is universal and can be installed in any specific type of ship.

This is the fourth time that the Navy cluster has been opened to general public at the forum. Defence industry enterprises were also involved in its introduction.