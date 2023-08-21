2023 August 21 09:25

M/V Severny Proekt leaves for this year’s second subsidized voyage by the Northern Sea Route

Image source:

Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic

The third voyage is planned for October 10 – December 3

M/V Severny Proekt (Nord Project) left the port of Arkhangelsk for this year’s second subsidized voyage by the Northern Sea Route. It will be the first extended short-sea voyage with the call in the port of Pever, ports of the Primorye Territory and Magadan with the privileged tariffs.

The voyage is foreseen by the Federal Project “Development of the Northern Sea Route” under the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI). It will last for 75 days, says the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic.

This voyage became possible after the Government of the Russian Federation expanded the parameters of the programme for subsidizing cargo transportation by the Northern Sea Route. The programme participants can now charter vessels for cargo transportation. Carriers can compensate for lost income due to preferential tariffs covered by the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic.

“The organization of regular voyages contributes to the reduction of logistics costs for a wide range of goods. The second voyage will take place during the summer-autumn navigation period. Since August 14, loading operations had been carried out in the port of Arkhangelsk, today the ship has left for Pevek. The logistics of the voyage was changed, the list of ports was expanded in order to cover the most remote areas and deliver goods to people,” said Gadzhimagomed Guseynov, First Deputy Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic.

A total of three coastal voyages are planned for this year. Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput has already performed this year’s first subsidized coastwise voyage by Saint-Petersburg – Vostochny Port – Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – Murmansk route. One more voyage by Saint-Petersburg – Vostochny Port – Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – Saint-Petersburg route is planned for October 10 – December 3.