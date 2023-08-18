2023 August 18 15:04

China Classification Society completed AIP for the marine liquid hydrogen fuel supply system

Recently, CCS issued the first AIP certificate for the marine liquid hydrogen fuel supply system which is developed by Weishi Energy Technology Hebei Co., Ltd., according to CCS's release.



The marine liquid hydrogen supply system of Weishi Energy Technology Hebei Co., Ltd. is developed based on the actual application scenarios and the environmental conditions for the installation and use of marine products. With an integrated design of marine liquid hydrogen tank and cold box, supercooled hydrogen storage technology, heat exchange technology, regulated hydrogen supply technology, subcooled hydrogenation technology, etc. under supercritical pressure are adopted in a creative manner, and a “dual-boost” design is adopted to ensure rapid system startup and meet the needs of multiple working conditions. It has such performance advantages as corrosion resistance and salt-alkali resistance in special environment including marine climate and high humidity, and the comprehensive performance indicators of the product have reached the domestic and international leading level.



The issuance of this AIP certificate has provided a theoretical basis for the practical application of hydrogen energy on ships in the future. During the evaluation process, CCS fully leveraged its technological advantages, made multiple in-depth exchanges and verification with Weishi Energy Technology Hebei Co., Ltd. in terms of system principle, process flow, safety and reliability of the marine liquid hydrogen supply system, and finally successfully completed this AIP work.

Further cooperation will be made between CCS and the manufacturer on the approval of hydrogen fuel cells, work together to provide important product supply and technical support for the application of hydrogen energy ships and the industrialization of liquid hydrogen technology in China, and contribute to the low-carbon transformation and green development of shipbuilding and shipping industries.