2023 August 18 14:27

Soyuzproektverf to share its outlook on the NSR ship repair development at the 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference

Image source: Shipbuilding & Shiprepair Technology Center

The demand for the development of ship repair facilities in Russia and an outlook on the development of ship repair ensuring the Northern Sea Route operation will be shared by Valery Kireyev, Director of Soyuzproektverf, Deputy General Director of Shipbuilding & Shiprepair Technology Center JSC, at the 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference on 26 September 2022.

The speaker will cover the demand of the Russian Federation for seagoing transport vessels and will focus on the challenges of the seaborne transport operating in the Northern region. The institute ‘s estimates of the demand for ship repair in the Murmansk will be shared and the issue of technical support of vessels on the Northern Sea Route will be touched.

Besides, the head of Soyuzproektverf will also tell about the availability of technological equipment for ship repair amid sanctions.

Engineering company Soyuzproektverf is the shipbuilding industry’s general designer engaged in a complex designing of shipbuilding and ship repair facilities, hydraulic engineering facilities, marine engineering and instrument manufactures including the development of projects on construction, reconstruction and conversion of the existing manufactures and production facilities.

The 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 26 September 2022, the zero day of Seafood Expo. The 1st Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference was successfully held by PortNews Media Group in Saint-Petersburg in September 2022 with over 1,200 participants including PortNews TV audience.

