2023 August 18 13:13

Russian and Chinese navies organise ship fuel replenishment and cargo transfer at sea on joint patrol in the Pacific Ocean

The warships of the Russian Navy and the Naval Forces of the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA Navy) continue to move along the route previously agreed by the parties during the third joint maritime patrol of the Pacific Ocean, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

Ships of Russian and PLA navies are currently operating in the waters of the East China Sea and have covered more than 6,400 nautical miles since the beginning of the patrol. During this period, the sailors of the two countries have conducted anti-submarine exercises, trained to repel an air raid, carried out rescue training at sea, and improved their skills in taking off and landing helicopters on the decks of ships.

A training exercise comprising the replenishment of water and fuel supplies by ships from support vessels as well as the traverse method of cargo transfer was carried out in the East China Sea. During this episode, the supply vessel Taihu and the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs of the Pacific Fleet practised joint actions.

As part of the international detachment, the Russian Federation is represented by the large anti-submarine ships Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleev, the corvettes Gremyashchy and Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov, as well as the medium sea tanker Pechenga. From the PLA Navy, the destroyers Guiyang and Qiqihar, the patrol ships Tongling and Zhizhao, the integrated supply ship Taihu participate in the patrol.

The tasks of the joint patrol are to strengthen naval cooperation between Russia and China, maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, monitor the sea area and protect the objects of maritime economic activity of the Russian Federation and China.

The first joint Russian-Chinese naval patrol was conducted in 2021.

The second Russian-Chinese patrol took place in the autumn of 2022.