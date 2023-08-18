2023 August 18 15:24

Astrakhan based shipyard of USC delivered lead dredger of Project 93.159, Lotos-1

Image source: USC’s Telegram

Lotos is building four ships of Project 93.159 and 93.159.1 under the contract with GTLK

An acceptance/delivery certificate for the lead dredger of Project 93.159 has been signed today, 18 August 2023, at Lotos shipyard of USC’s Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair (SCSSR). The document has been signed by Astrakhan Region Governor Igor Babushkin, SCSSR head Anatoly Mishanov and GTLK General Director Yevgeny Ditrikh. Cutter Suction Dredger Lotos-1 will be operated in Volga Basin of inland water ways, according to USC’s Telegram.

Igor Babushkin said that the Astrakhan Region is ready to become a center for construction of the dredging fleet. “We have initiated the programme on modernization of Russia’s dredging fleet with the construction of domestic dredgers by the Astrakhan based shipyards. The accumulated experience lets our shipyards implement projects of virtually any complexity,” he said.

Anatoly Mishanov reminded that Lotos shipyard had launched the large-scale project on modernization of Russia’s dredging fleet three years ago.

According to Yevgeny Ditrikh, the coming three years are to see the delivery of six more self-propelled dredgers ordered under the investment project of GTLK involving the resources of the National Wealth Fund.

Lotos shipyard is currently building four dredgers with cutter suction and rotary equipment, Project 93.159 and Project 93.159.1, intended for inland water ways of Russia. The contract with GTLK was signed in 2020.

Земснаряды удобны для работы с илом, топким грунтом, песком различной зернистости и взвешенности, глиной и гравием.

Key particulars, Project 93.159: LOA – 50.00 m; breadth – 11.88 m; depth – 2.97 m; average draft (fully fueled) -1.30 m; dredging depth (max) - 10 m; dredging depth (min) - 2.0 m; performance – 900 cbm/hour.

The Southern Centre for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair is a single industrial complex consolidating the largest enterprises in Russia’s Southern region, specializing in the construction of facilities for the development of offshore oil and gas fields. In addition, the Southern Centre’s shipyards are dynamically developing in the field of civil shipbuilding. Production facilities, extensive experience in the industry enable the southern shipyards group to execute all types of turnkey newbuilding contracts.

Photos from USC’s Telegram