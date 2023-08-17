2023 August 17 16:31

World's first methanol hybrid fuel cell tug to be deployed in the Port of Gothenburg

Today, the tug operator Svitzer launched the second phase of the company’s project to design for the world's first methanol hybrid fuel cell tug. The vessel is set to be deployed in the second half of 2025 and will operate in the Port of Gothenburg, according to the company's release.



Svitzer has conducted technical studies to establish the feasibility of this type of vessel accommodating the real-world operational requirements of a tug. Work will now begin between Svitzer and leading naval architect company, Robert Allan Ltd., to design the tug.

Svitzer's calculations indicate that the methanol hybrid fuel cell tug running on green methanol would prevent approximately 1,300 tonnes of CO2 annually from being emitted into the atmosphere, compared to fossil-fuel-based vessels of the same dimensions within Svitzer's global fleet.

The tug will use an electrical propulsion system with methanol fuel cells and batteries delivering a self-sustained tug with longer endurance and fewer operational constraints than a purely battery-powered vessel. Secondary methanol-fueled generators will provide backup power if required without the need for a secondary fuel.



The decision to deploy the tug in the Port of Gothenburg has clear logic. The Port of Gothenburg has a long history of advocating and facilitating alternative fuels in the transition to greener shipping. A mix of alternative fuels is required, where methanol is considered a key component.



Operational regulations for methanol bunkering have been in place at the port since 2022, and several unique and technologically advanced operations have already been carried out. For example, the bunkering of Stena Germanica earlier this year, which became the world's first methanol bunkering from a vessel to a non-tanker vessel. The port aims to become the primary hub for both bunkering and storage of methanol in northern Europe.



The next phase in the development of the new tug will include work to complete the vessel design, scope considerations for vessel construction, and onboard equipment selection necessary to build the vessel.