2023 August 17 16:15

HMM adds Jeddah Port to FIM cargo service

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition of Jeddah Islamic Port to the Far East Asia, India and the Mediterranean Sea (FIM) shipping service operated by South Korea’s flagship carrier HMM, according to the company's release.

Starting 6th September, the newly launched route will connect Jeddah to seventeen global hubs, including Busan, Kwangyang, Yangshan, Ningbo-Zhoushan, Shekou, Da Chan Bay, Port Klang, Singapore, Kattupalli, Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Karachi, Damietta, Piraeus, Genoa, Valencia, and Barcelona, on board twelve containerships with a weekly capacity of 10,000 TEUs.

The inclusion of Jeddah by leading freight liners reflects the rising significance of the Red Sea port in international trade as a world-class destination offering competitive and reliable solutions that are key in fulfilling the ambitions of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) and Vision 2030 to transform the Kingdom into a global logistics hub.