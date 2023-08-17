2023 August 17 09:39

Port of Long Beach container volume down 26.4% in July

Trade dipped at the Port of Long Beach in July due to adjusted trade routes, full warehouses and a shift in consumer spending to travel, entertainment and other experiences.

Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 578,249 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last month, down 26.4% from July 2022, which was the Port’s busiest July on record. Imports declined 27.9% to 271,086 TEUs, while exports decreased 17.6% to 90,134 TEUs. Empty containers moving through the Port were down 27.7% to 217,030 TEUs.



The Port has moved 4,310,925 TEUs during the first seven months of 2023, down 25.6% from the same period last year. Cargo flows are now closer to pre-pandemic levels, when the Port of Long Beach moved 4.3 million TEUs through the first seven months of 2019.



