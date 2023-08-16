2023 August 16 17:49

SCZONE's East Port Said Port receives the first green fuel vessel in the world

The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) yesterday announced the arrival of the first container ship powered by green fuel in the world. As the vessel started its path from Asia, passing to Africa, through the Arab Republic of Egypt, and from there to Europe.



The container ship arrived at the East Port Said port, which is ranked among the 10 most important ports in the world, according to the World Bank's latest report, which reflects the confidence of shipping lines in SCZONE's ports, particularly, due to the remarkable development of them, and Egyptian ports in general as a ramification of the Egyptian economic strategy for developing national capabilities and maximizing their utilization.



It is worth noting that, East Port Said port, which is affiliated to SCZONE, is witnessing the largest share of the development works. These efforts are reflected in the performance indicators of the port, as SCZONE signed contracts for the entire spaces of the port's berths and there are underway expansions to attract other projects, in addition to the integration between the port and the industrial zone in East Port Said, which is equipped to receive several mega projects in the upcoming period.