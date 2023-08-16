2023 August 16 17:57

Mir and Sedov sailboats carried out joint maneuvering in the Baltic Sea

On August 14, 2023, in the Baltic Sea, the sailing training vessel Mir and the barque Sedov performed a joint maneuvering, going towards each other from the seaports of Big Port St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad respectively, according to Rosmorport.

During the joint maneuvering, the cadets on sailboats practiced the skills of climbing the masts, reaching the yards, performing the setting and rolling of the sails, carried out work with the braces.

Weather conditions, south wind of 3-4 m/s with a sea state at 1 contributed to the successful completion of all tasks.

Currently, 118 cadets of the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping are practicing on the Mir sailboat, and 144 cadets of maritime educational institutions are on the Sedov barque.