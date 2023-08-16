2023 August 16 18:03

RightShip, NYK, and Solverminds collaborate to enhance operational efficiency for shipowners and ship managers

This transformative new technology has been developed in collaboration with ESG-focused digital maritime platform RightShip, shipping company NYK, and technology firm Solverminds.



RightShip, NYK, and Solverminds announce their collaboration on a product that links NiBiKi, the NYK Group’s common platform for ship-management operations, with RightShip’s data platform, to transform the workloads of ship owners and managers.



This new technology, Port State Control (PSC) Submission API, initially launched on RightShip’s e-commerce platform RightSTORE, is designed to share data across both RightShip’s and NYK’s platforms and is expected to become a benchmark for similar operational efficiency services that are expected to develop further throughout the shipping industry.



The product integrates a ship manager’s ERP system directly into the RightShip platform using an API data flow. This can save hundreds of man hours and significantly improve efficiency across ship management groups of all sizes. Annually, RightShip closes out around 39,000 PSC deficiencies in the platform.



The PSC Submission API enables users to instantly submit and receive PSC inspection and deficiency data without the need to switch between separate platforms.



Flexible and adaptable to the individual needs of each business, the API allows users to focus less on manual data entry and more on what matters: their operations.



The PSC Submission API also enhances transparency within a ship manager’s workflow by giving users full visibility over their pending PSC deficiencies. This enables them to make quick, informed decisions.



At NYK, our basic philosophy of "Bring Value to Life" is based on the pursuit of safe operation and safe cargo handling. In PSC inspections, building a system that enables more proactive reporting by shipowners and managers will play an important role as part of the above innovation efforts. We expect that the response time of ship owners and managers can be greatly reduced.” – Hiroshi Kawaguchi, General Manager, Dry Bulk Marine Quality Control Group, NYK Line.



Established in 2001, RightShip is the world’s leading ESG focused digital maritime platform, providing expertise in global safety, sustainability and social responsibility practices. Founded with the mission to drive operational improvements in the global shipping industry, more than 800 customers use RightShip’s due diligence, environmental and inspections services to help them manage risk and improve overall maritime safety standards.



Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) was founded in 1885 and is one of the world's leading transportation companies. At the end of March 2023, the NYK Group was operating 811 major ocean vessels, as well as fleets of planes and trucks. The company's shipping fleet includes 343 bulk carriers, 122 car carriers, 54 container ships (including semi-containerships), 86 LNG carriers (including those owned by equity method affiliates), 70 tankers, 36 wood-chip carriers, one cruise ship, and 99 other ships (including shuttle tankers and multipurpose and project cargo vessels).



Solverminds is a leading global technology company providing enterprise resource management solutions, consulting, and data analytics services to a maritime industry where business meets the technology. The vision of the company is to develop a “Truly” integrated Enterprise Application Suites for the Ship Management and Liner Shipping Companies. Deeper domain expertise and advanced technology platforms offer a complete range of technology products for liner operations management, ship management, agency management, advanced analytics, optimization, consulting, digitisation, support, and development services. Since the establishment in 2003, Solverminds has grown to become a one stop digitisation, solutions, and innovation partner for its valued global clientele.