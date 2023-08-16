2023 August 16 17:11

Endesa now supplies 100% renewable energy to Valencia port

Endesa Energía has won the tender to cover 100% of the energy needs of the València Port Authority (PAV) over the next four years.



Endesa is already supplying totally renewable energy to the Port Authority of València (PAV); a supply which is part of the “2030 Zero Emissions” objective which governs all the investment projects of the Valencian port. With this commitment to renewable energy, ENDESA estimates that the emission of 24,570 tonnes of CO2 will be avoided each year, equivalent to the absorption of this gas by 41,400 trees over 40 years, PAV says in its news release.



The agreement with Endesa Energía, the successful bidder in Valenciaport’s public tender, provides for the supply of up to 90 GWh per year for the next four years, thus covering all of the APV’s energy needs in the three state-owned ports it manages, as well as the lighthouses of Cullera and Canet and the Port Authority’s own central offices, among others.



ENDESA will work with nine supply points, for which the company guarantees that 100% of the energy will have Guarantee of Origin certification (GdOs) issued by the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC).



This new alliance with Endesa will allow Valenciaport to continue advancing in its roadmap towards decarbonisation in the development of all its activity. The PAV has positioned itself as a benchmark in terms of decarbonisation with initiatives such as the use of hydrogen in port operations, photovoltaic plants at the València and Gandía sites, electricity production through the movement of waves or wind turbines. Actions to which it adds the promotion of the use of railways and motorways of the sea.