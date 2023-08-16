2023 August 16 16:53

CCS issued type approval certificates to Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding for two new ships

Recently, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. held a technical exchange seminar in Shanghai with the theme of “Collaborative Innovation and Leading Low-Carbon development” to celebrate its 95th anniversary. During the seminar, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. released China’s first 98,000m3 liquid ammonia carrier and heavy-duty 16,000 TEU methanol-powered container ship, which were independently developed by Hudong-Zhonghua with full intellectual property rights, China Classification Society said.



CCS Shanghai Rules & Research Institute was invited to participate in the event and issue type approval certificates to Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd for the two new ships.



The 98,000 m3 liquid ammonia carrier certified this time is 230m in length, 36.6m in moulded width and 23.4m in moulded depth, with the maximum hold capacity among the same ship types. In order to ensure that toxic ammonia fuel does not cause harm to the health of crew members during operation, this ship has unique designs for ammonia fuel leakage detection, transmission pipelines and supply system, and water spray absorption system, etc., providing a new solution for liquid ammonia storage and transportation for the global maritime community.