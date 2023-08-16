  • Home
    ScanOcean first to sell Neste’s marine fuel in Sweden, enabling the marine sector to start reducing greenhouse gas emissions

    Neste and ScanOcean have brought Neste’s marine fuel enabling lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to the Swedish market. The first shipment of nearly 600,000 liters (500 metric tons) is now available at the Södertälje terminal for vessels bunkering in the Stockholm area as well as those in transit to Lake Mälaren.

    Neste Marine™ 0.1 Co-processed helps the marine sector start reducing its dependency on fossil fuels as the fuel produced by Neste consist also of renewable content. In the production of the fuel, crude oil is partly replaced with renewable raw materials.

    Towards more sustainable shipping with lower-emission solutions

    Neste Marine™ 0.1 Co-processed is a lower-emission marine fuel, or DMA, for the marine sector, including shipping companies, cargo owners and charterers. In the production of the fuel, crude oil is partly replaced with renewable raw materials, making up a marine fuel that consist of both fossil and renewable content. The renewable part of the co-processed marine fuel enables up to 80%** lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over the fuel’s life cycle compared to fossil fuel. It is an ISO 8217 compliant and ISCC PLUS certified*** marine fuel.

    In addition to the Swedish market, Neste Marine™ 0.1 Co-processed fuel is available in Denmark and Finland. The composition and performance of Neste Marine™ 0.1 Co-processed marine fuel is similar to conventional marine fuel.

    Neste creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. The Company is the world’s leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel and developing chemical recycling to combat the plastic waste challenge, and aims to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030.

    ScanOcean is an international marine fuels company functioning as both a bunker trader and a physical supplier in Sweden. The company distributes various marine fuels by truck, ex-pipe and barge. The company’s office is located in Stockholm, Sweden and consists of an experienced team with first-class connections in the global energy sector. ScanOcean AB was established in 2013.

