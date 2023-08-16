2023 August 16 13:24

Bunkering tanker Odin returned to Great Port of Saint-Petersburg upon completion of scheduled classification repair

Image source: KONTUR SPb

repair was performed by ship repair company Pregol within the contract terms — 36 days

The largest bunkering tanker in the Baltic Sea, Odin (owned by KONTUR SPb, LLC and providing services to Baltic Fuel Company, LLC) has undergone the scheduled classification repair and returned to Great Port of Saint-Petersburg for conducting bunkering operations. As BFC told IAA PortNews, the repair was performed by ship repair company Pregol in the Kaliningrad Region. The ship underwent docking and was presented to the classification society – Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS).

Repair works covered the main engines, the hull, the shaft line, the propeller-rudder system and the boilers. Pregol specialists accomplished the works within the contract terms — 36 days.

The Odin’s length is 115 meters, deadweight – 8,300 tonnes.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, Baltic Fuel Company (BFC) has been traditionally holding leadership in the market of bunkering services of Saint-Petersburg and the Leningrad Region. In January-July 2023, Baltic Fuel Company LLC sold over 600 thousand tonnes of bunker fuel in the ports of Saint-Petersburg and Ust-Luga. Oil fleet of BFC numbers 27 ships with a total capacity exceeding 53 thousand tonnes. BFC operates a fleet of tankers and bunkering ships of up to 7,700 tonnes in capacity for transportation of export petroleum products and for bunkering operations.