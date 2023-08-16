2023 August 16 11:00

Rosmorport involved in development of technical requirements for simulators training a-Navigation and e-Navigation specialists

FSUE “Rosmorport” says it took part in the development of technical requirements for simulators for training specialists in a-Navigation and e-Navigation, as well as training programs for personnel within the framework of the Autonomous Navigation federal project.

The training of employees is implemented on the basis of the leading Russian transport universities. Simulators for a-Navigation and e-Navigation based on virtual reality technologies will be installed at the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping and at the Russian University of Transport (RUT). The simulators are designed to train the crews of marine autonomous surface vessels (MASV) in accordance with the classification of vessels of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, operators of MASV remote control centers and operators of vessel traffic control services in the waters of the MASV operation.

The RUT became a pioneer in the field of training such specialists. In April 2023, within the walls of the university, the world's first certificate of the captain of the autonomous vessels remote control center in Russia was received by a representative of FSUE “Rosmorport”. The training took place at the RUT Training Center under the program “Captain of the Autonomous Vessels Remote Control Center”.

Due to the active development of autonomous navigation technologies and their implementation at the facilities and in the Russian Federation water transport infrastructure, FSUE “Rosmorport” considers the training of the crews of the Marshal Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky ferries to be promising for the management of semi-autonomous and autonomous vessels and plans to continue professional development of its employees.

The work of a-Navigation and e-Navigation simulators is based on advanced Russian technologies: three-dimensional computer modeling, virtual and augmented reality. In order to train specialists in real-time environment, MASV control is simulated, adequate tactile and visual perception of the surrounding and navigational environment is provided by students.

The introduction of simulators in educational institutions will significantly expand the potential of educational equipment installed in universities. In particular, it will provide specialists with the opportunity to work out the interaction with MASV. A new industry competence center will also be created on the basis of the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping – a digital testing ground for modeling the navigation situations.

FSUE “Rosmorport” is one of the first participants in the implementation of the initiative on the introduction of a-Navigation and e-Navigation technologies in Russia. Within the framework of the Autonomous Navigation federal project, autonomous navigation technologies are being tested on the enterprise's vessels, and approaches to their implementation on various vessels are being worked out. Currently, the enterprise is starting trial operation in autonomous modes of the ferries Marshal Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky operating on the Ust-Luga Seaport - Kaliningrad Seaport line.