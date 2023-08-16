2023 August 16 11:37

Valhall PWP contracts triples the number of apprentices at Nymo in Grimstad and Arendal

Nymo has been awarded a contract for the construction of the bridge that will connect the new Valhall PWP platform with the existing Valhall field centre

Nymo is slated to build advanced equipment for a new platform on the Aker BP operated Valhall field in the North Sea. The scope of work ensures high activity, triples the number of apprentices and ensures full employment for several years to come for the offshore company based in the very south of Norway, Aker BP said.



Yesterday, Aker BP CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik and Project Director Valhall PWP-Fenris in Aker BP Rannveig Storebø cut the first steel for the appr. 1,000 tonnes module to be built at Nymo. The module will treat MEG (monoethylene glycol) that is recycled in pipelines between the new PWP platform that will be deployed on the Valhall field and the Fenris field 50 kilometres away to avoid the formation of hydrates in the pipes. NOV is the primary supplier and has signed a letter of intent with Nymo to build the MEG module in Grimstad.



In addition, Nymo has been awarded a contract for the construction of the bridge that will connect the new Valhall PWP platform with the existing Valhall field centre. The bridge will be more than 100 meters long with a weight of around 1,200 tonnes and will be built at Nymo's facility at Eydehavn in Arendal. This contract has been awarded by Aker Solutions.



Increasing the number of apprentices from 7 to 20

The steel cutting at the workshop in Grimstad kicks off the start of a busy period and full employment for the company's 200 employees.



Nymo has primarily been a supplier for the oil and gas market, while also working in parallel to position itself for the energy transition. Along with its technology partners, the company is involved in developing solutions for floating offshore wind and underwater hydrogen storage.

Valhall PWP-Fenris is one of the largest development projects on the Norwegian shelf over the next few years, with investments totalling around 50 billion Norwegian kroner. The project was approved by the Storting (Norwegian parliament) on 5 June and by the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy on 28 June this year.



This joint development includes a new centrally placed production and wellhead platform (PWP), connected by bridge to the Valhall field centre, and an unmanned installation (UI) at Fenris, which is located 50 kilometres away and will be connected to PWP through equipment and pipelines on the seabed. Respective production start-ups are scheduled for the second and third quarters of 2027.



During the construction period, Norwegian content in the development will be more than 65 per cent.