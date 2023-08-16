  • Home
  • News
  • AUV Argus unveiled by Rubin Design Bureau at Army 2023 defence show
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 August 16 09:42

    AUV Argus unveiled by Rubin Design Bureau at Army 2023 defence show

    Image source: Rubin Design Bureau

    Argus is designed for the wide range of errands supporting an offshore field exploration and development

    Rubin Design Bureau says it has unveiled its new conceptual design at the defence show Army 2023: an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) Argus.

    Argus is designed for the wide range of errands supporting an offshore field exploration and development. It can explore subsea natural resources, collect data on the bottom structure and state of water environment. By using information supplied by Argus offshore project team can quickly and accurately locate an area suitable for laying a pipeline. After laying of the pipeline is completed, Argus monitors health of the seabed equipment: detects oil/gas leak, locates the insulation damage and identifies free span of the subsea pipeline or a pipe shift from original position. Argus guards underwater infrastructure detecting an alien object near the pipeline, identifying it as a hazardous one and reporting that to a mother ship.

    Argus can also be used during salvage operations: the vehicle will search lost objects, including silted and covered with ground ones.

    AUV can operate within a group of similar-type vehicles coordinating their actions. The group engages up to five vehicles, significantly decreasing duration and cost of mission (e.g., surveying operation or mapping a large seabed area).

    The vehicle weighs 3.2 tons, its length is 5.6 m and hull dia is 1 m. A lithium-ion battery powers the AUV. Detachable sections support multi-tasking of the vehicle. When submerged, Argus maintains coded communication with surface mother ship, other deployed AUVs and seabed communication nodes. When surfaced, it uses VHF communication, satellite communication, Wi-Fi system.

    Diving depth of Argus is up to 6 000 m. Following a Customer's request, Argus may also be designed for the diving depth of 1 000 m or 3 000 m. At cruising speed (up to 3 knots) Argus works autonomously up to 24 hours. If required, it makes full underwater speed up to 8 knots.

    A customised launch and recovery system (LARS) allows Argus's operations up to sea state 4. The vehicle can deploy different sensors, including seismic detectors, and sampling devices to the specified area.

    Rubin intends to develop an underwater docking station seeing AUV Argus used jointly with a seabed berthing facility. The docking station will provide for AUV communication with the control centre ashore or located at an offshore platform. It will also charge AUV's batteries. In such a system, Argus will take on the role of a "resident" underwater vehicle capable to stay submerged for half a year and, in future, even longer.

    Argus can be deployed for other purposes, following a Customer's wish, a demanded payload will be granted.

    Photos from the website of Rubin Design Bureau

    Read about:

    Rubin's robotic system for seismic prospecting demonstrated at Army-2023 show

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 August 16

09:42 AUV Argus unveiled by Rubin Design Bureau at Army 2023 defence show
09:19 Rubin's robotic system for seismic prospecting demonstrated at Army-2023 show

2023 August 15

18:11 Vestas secures 140 MW order from Capital Power in Canada
17:56 Baltiysky Zavod shipyard holds steel-cutting ceremony for the fifth icebreaker of project 22220
17:34 ClassNK issues AiP for ammonia fuel supply system for oil tanker and container ship developed by SHI
17:19 Norvik Shipping expands its fleet with new eco-friendly Ultramax vessel
16:41 Peel Ports Group welcomes eco-friendly dredging vessel
16:29 First jacket foundation in at Zhong Neng offshore wind farm
15:52 BW Offshore announces contract extension for Abo FPSO
15:49 Central part of ice-resistant platform LSP “A” being built by USC placed in Yantar Shipyard's dock
15:17 Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs LoI for four firm and eight optional vessels
14:33 The Seaborn's second ultra-luxury expedition ship embarks on its first voyage
14:17 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 7M’2023 fell by 16% YoY
13:28 COSCO takes delivery of its second ice-class methanol-ready general cargo ship Green Kotka
13:15 Crab catching ship Vaigach of Project КСП01 built by Krasnoye Sormovo completed sea trials
12:47 Three bulk carriers robbed in Singapore Strait
12:16 Singapore maritime authorities comment on an incident with Indonesian-flagged vessel near Changi
11:23 Sanmar Shipyards delivers second electric tug for greenest tugboat fleet in the world
11:01 Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 1.8% in 7M’23
10:34 Korean Gov’t launches CCS R&D project in East Sea’s Ulleung Basin
09:55 Container transportation at Far Eastern Railways increased by 30% from January to July 2023
09:20 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 7M'2023 rose by 9.7% YoY

2023 August 14

18:14 DeepOcean becomes supplier for Nordseecluster A
17:56 RF Navy to take the delivery of at least five submarines by the end of 2023 – USC head
17:35 Caspian Pipeline Consortium announces completion of scheduled work on SPM-1
17:23 OOCL launches Türkiye Spain Morocco Express (TSM)
17:12 P&O Maritime Logistics expands footprint in the Americas with Dominican Republic towage contract
16:53 Nigeria makes new headway with floating LNG as part of gas drive - S&P Global
16:40 Detachment of RF Navy's Northern Fleet put to sea in Arctic Ocean
16:31 Viking Line to launch partnership with Gotlandsbolaget – cruise service to be run under joint management
16:14 Yang Ming's H1 2023 consolidated revenues reached $2.36 billion
15:49 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Semirio with Solebay
15:27 Svitzer Australia names new Managing Director
15:18 TransContainer to build container terminal of 424,000-TEU capacity in south of Moscow Region
14:39 Shipbreaking prices hit the summer depression
14:14 Port of Singapore throughput in 7M’2023 showed a slight increase of 0.7% YoY
13:40 FESCO delivered 8 oversized mining excavators from Russia to India
13:18 Transportation secretary and officials cut ribbon at Port Houston’s Bayport Terminal expansion project
13:07 Port of Brisbane's BICT to increase its existing car parking capacity for cruise passangers
12:36 Solstad secures two contracts in Brazil for its offshore vessels
12:14 Reygar supports Purus Wind’s HST Marine fleet decarbonisation with hybrid vessel performance data
11:53 Admiralteyskie Verfi shipyard held flag-hoisting ceremony on Mekhanik Sizov, trawler of Project ST-192
11:32 Georgia Ports container volumes up 17% from June
10:27 Seacon expands presence at ABP’s Port of Garston
09:48 PTC Holding of Kazakhstan to build a 80,000-TEU container terminal in the Georgian port of Poti
09:20 Throughput of Russian seaports in 7M’2023 rose by 9.3% YoY

2023 August 13

16:19 JAMSTEC selects MOL Group companies for key roles in Arctic research vessel development and operation
15:02 Port of Tacoma wins Phoenix Award for cleanup and redevelopment project
14:33 Plunging Nigerian fuel demand shuts longstanding European arbitrage - S&P Global
13:41 A total of 2,180 trains have already run through the Port of Valencia in H1, 2023
11:17 Norge Mining and ABB to design a next-generation mine to help meet Europe’s energy transition ambitions
10:04 Konecranes to deliver 21 battery-powered and hybrid straddle carriers to APMT Barcelona to support terminal’s drive to lower emissions

2023 August 12

15:47 Safe Concordia on-hire in US Gulf
14:22 Vestas signs an agreement for the offshore wind power project in Poland
12:36 Boskalis: Environmental disaster in Yemen averted
11:08 Purus Wind and VARD selects Brunvoll as supplier of CSOV propulsion and manoeuvring packages
09:53 Panama-flagged tanker catches fire near Iranian shores, Iran state TV says

2023 August 11

18:16 Panama Canal adapts to unprecedented challenges
18:01 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:49 TDI-Brooks adds to its fleet a 75-meter DP2 research vessel